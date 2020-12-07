Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
Dec. 4
• Amber N. Burris, of Maquoketa, was cited for failure to maintain control. Burris was stopped behind Frank P. Mitchell, of Maquoketa, facing south at the intersection of 140th Avenue and 180th Street in rural Clinton County. Mitchell began to pull forward to make a right turn and stopped to yield to a vehicle approaching from the east. Burris was not looking forward or did not see Mitchell stop, according to an accident report. Burris’ vehicle hit the rear bumper of Mitchell’s vehicle.
• A 16-year-old was traveling east in the 3800 block of 292nd Street. He was traveling along a curve at a high rate of speed, according to an accident report. The vehicle lost traction. The 16-year-old overcorrected and entered the east ditch. The vehicle rolled once and came to rest on its top.
• Amanda M. Determann, of Davenport, was involved in a deer accident in the 1500 block of U.S. 67.
