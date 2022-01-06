Dec. 10
• Lawrence L. Cruse, of Clinton, was involved in a car vs. deer accident on U.S. 67.
• Jolene C. Sparks, of Bryant, was involved in a school bus vs. deer accident at Iowa 136 and 16th Street Northwest.
Dec. 11
• A deputy was dispatched at 10:41 a.m. to a car and deer accident in the 1600 block of Iowa 136. Timothy L. Mullins, of Lost Nation, was traveling east when a group of deer entered the roadway from the ditch. At least one deer was struck by the vehicle. No injuries were reported from the accident. Mullins' vehicle was towed by B and G Towing upon Mullins' request.
Dec. 15
• Jesse L. Pennock, of DeWitt, was involved in a car versus deer accident at 210th Avenue. No injuries were reported. The vehicle was driven from the scene.
Dec. 16
• David R. Hines, of Camanche, was cited for failure to use required towing equipment. According to an accident report, a 17-year-old female was southbound on U.S. 67 when a trailer, which was connected to a vehicle driven by Hines, became unhitched. The unhitched trailer went into the juvenile's lane, striking the vehicle head on. The juvenile went into the northbound lane, with her vehicle coming to a stop. The trailer went into the west ditch. The trailer had two safety chains attached to one hook. There appeared to be no cotter pin in the latch. The owner of the trailer said he did not have a cotter pin in, according to the accident report.
Dec. 17
• Loren I. Schutt, of Wheatland, was cited for failure to maintain control. Schutt was traveling west on 202nd Street. While driving, Schutt reached for something in the vehicle and took his eyes off the road, according to an accident report. The vehicle ran off the road and entered a ditch at 202nd Street and 120th Avenue. Schutt was not injured and walked away.
Dec. 23
• John W. Blaser, of DeWitt, was traveling west in the 3600 block of 220th Street. Blaser did not see the cow that was in the roadway. Blaser hit the cow and then lost control of the vehicle. Blaser crossed the center line into eastbound traffic. Blaser went into the ditch located in front of a residence. The vehicle was totaled. The cow died on scene.
Dec. 24
• Nicole A. Schmidt, of DeWitt, was cited for failure to obey a stop sign and yield right of way. Schmidt was traveling west on 190th Street and failed to stop at the stop sign crossing over northbound traffic into southbound traffic, according to an accident report. Aaron L. Bruch, of Davenport, was southbound on U.S. 61 when Schmidt's vehicle collided with his vehicle on the driver's side. Bruch went into the west ditch. Schmidt spun around and stayed on 190th Street.
Dec. 25
• Robert A. Manning, of Lost Nation, was cited for failure to maintain control and striking fixtures upon a highway. Manning was westbound on Iowa 136 when he went off the road and onto the south shoulder, according to an accident report. Manning continued west. The vehicle struck and destroyed two mailboxes, a stop sign and a street sign. Video from a gas station showed Manning continue west on Iowa 136 and then turn south onto Western Avenue. The vehicle was located later in Lost Nation. The vehicle had heavy front end damage. Evidence left at the scene matched the suspect's vehicle. Manning said he was not sure what he hit when he was driving his vehicle, the accident report says.
• Patricia A. Torode, of Goose Lake, was cited for failure to maintain control, according to an accident report. Torode was operating her vehicle east on Iowa 136 when she went off the right side of the road. Torode attempted to control the vehicle, oversteered and went into the north ditch. The vehicle rolled over and came to a stop on its wheels.
