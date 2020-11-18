Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
Nov. 9
• Nicholas J. Hauenstein, of Clinton, was cited for failure to stop in assured clear distance. According to an accident report, Hauenstein was eastbound on U.S. 30. He said he saw Steven R. Witt, of Clinton, traveling east on U.S. 30 on the shoulder. Hauenstein thought an animal ran in front of his vehicle, causing him to swerve into the north lane. Hauenstein then went back into the south lane and struck the rear of the combine that was still traveling east on the shoulder. Hauenstein came to rest in the median. Witt came to rest in the south ditch. Hauenstein claimed Witt did not have any flashing lights activated on the combine. Witt said his flashers were on at the time of the accident.
Nov. 10
• Brandon S. Reddick, of Muscatine, was involved in a car vs. deer accident on U.S. 61.
Nov. 14
• Roger J. Mangan, of DeWitt, was involved in a car vs. deer accident on U.S. 67.
• Martin G. Ray, of Clinton, was involved in a car vs. deer accident on U.S. 67, North Third Street and North Stockwell Lane.
Nov. 16
• Alexa R. Abbott, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was involved in a car vs. deer accident at 130th Avenue and 278th Street.
