Jan. 1
• Dylan A. Maxwell, of DeWitt, was westbound on U.S. 30 near mile post 321 when he lost control of his vehicle on the icy road. The vehicle spun and entered the center median. The vehicle rolled, coming to rest on its wheels.
• James B. Weispfenning, of Clinton, was cited for use of an electronic communication device. He was traveling west and started traveling a curve on the road. Based on the tire markings, the vehicle went straight into the north ditch, the accident report says.
Jan. 2
• Joshua J. Weber, of Davenport, was traveling south in the 2200 block of 130th Avenue. Weber was traveling up a hill and came upon a trailer. Weber had to brake, causing his vehicle to skid and strike a mailbox. The vehicle rolled, landing on its side, according to an accident report.
Jan. 3
• Wesley B. Unke, of Clinton, was in a deer-involved accident on U.S. 67.
Jan. 5
• A 2016 Chevrolet was parked on 308th Avenue. A sky lift was being loaded onto a flat bed trailer. Once the lift was on the trailer, the truck and trailer lost traction because the roadway was completely covered with ice. The truck trailer and lift slid north on the road and entered the east ditch, where they came to rest in the creek. No one was driving the vehicle at the time.
Jan. 6
• Austin L. Colschen, of Clinton, was headed east on U.S. 30 at the intersection of 330th Avenue. Due to heavy fog, Colschen's vehicle struck a snow bank, crossed 330th Avenue, struck another snow bank, went airborne into the southeast ditch, struck a tree and rolled over, according to an accident report. Colschen was evaluated by DeWitt Ambulance and refused to be transported to the hospital.
