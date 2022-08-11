Information provided by Clinton County Sheriff’s Office accident reports.
AUG. 8
• Edward L. Braughton, 42, of Pasadena, Texas, sustained minor injuries after losing control of his vehicle shortly before 7 a.m. while traveling south in the 1800 block of U.S. 67. According to a sheriff’s office accident report, Braughton’s vehicle started to hydroplane due to rain. The vehicle rolled over on the east side of U.S. 67, coming to a stop on the vehicle’s passenger side. The passenger, Marco A. Ramos, 43 of Canutillo, Texas, sustained minor injuries. Both were transported to MercyOne Medical Center, Clinton, by Andover ambulance. No citation was issued.
• Luke A. Rana, 29, St. Charles, Illinois, was cited for failure to maintain control in connection with an accident at 215th Street and 308th Avenue. According to a sheriff’s office accident report, Rana was westbound on 215th Street shortly after 3 a.m. when he failed to navigate the curve. The vehicle left the road at the start of the turn and hit the culvert at the intersection with 308th Avenue. Rana, who was alone in the vehicle, sustained minor injuries and was transported by Genesis ambulance to Genesis in DeWitt.
