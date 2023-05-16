Compiled from Clinton County Sheriff’s Office accident reports.
APRIL 17
• Tammy M. Pierson, 50, of Davenport, was involved in a vehicle vs. deer crash around 7:30 p.m. on U.S. 61 near the U.S. 30 ramp. According to an accident report, a deer ran into her path. No citations were issued.
• Kyle C. Zierden, 22, of Clinton, was cited for failure to provide proof of liability after a crash on U.S. 30 west of 330th Avenue. According to a police report, Zierden was traveling west in the 3200 block of U.S. 30 when his vehicle crossed over the overpass and he lost control due to the icy road conditions. His vehicle hit the end of a guard rail/cable, causing damage to the guard cable. The vehicle entered the north ditch and rolled, coming to rest on its passenger side. He sustained minor injuries, according to the report.
APRIL 19
• Jeffrey P. Schutte, 61, of Camanche, was traveling north in the 2700 block of U.S. 67 shortly before 6 a.m. when a deer entered the roadway from the east ditch, causing Schutte to hit the deer. According to an accident report, Schutte was uninjured and no citations were issued.
APRIL 21
• Ryan G. Cossman, 45, of Bettendorf, was cited for failure to provide proof of financial liability and Charles C. Watkins, 87, of Camanche, was cited for driving while suspended and failure to obey a stop sign and yield right of way after a two-vehicle accident shortly after 6:30 p.m. at 360th Avenue and 275th Street. According to an accident report, Cossman was eastbound on 275th Street when Watkins, who was southbound on 360th Avenue, struck Cossman's truck in the rear driver's side, according to an accident report. Watkins was transported by ambulance to Genesis East Hospital for treatment of injuries.
