From Clinton County Sheriff's Office reports.
AUG. 12
• Bradley R. Schneider, 40 of Lowden, was cited for failure to use required equipment and violation of reflector requirements after a crash on 118th Avenue near Toronto at 8:30 a.m. According to a sheriff's office report, Schneider was traveling south in the 1800 block of 118th Avenue in Toronto, hauling a piece of farm equipment behind his pickup. The equipment separated from his truck, crossed the median and struck a northbound vehicle driven by Philip Visser, 32. Visser's vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage. There were no injuries reported.
AUG. 13
• Matthew M. Wiese, 32, of Wheatland, was cited for striking highway fixtures and failure to maintain control after a one-vehicle crash shortly before 11:30 a.m. at 240th Avenue, north of 220th Street near Grand Mound. According to a Clinton County sheriff's report, Wiese was driving a Ford F350 truck north on 240th Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle and entered the north ditch. The vehicle struck a power pole. Wiese was not injured, according to the report.
• Bryce R. Rottman, 16, of Grand Mound, was cited for driving while license suspended and failure to maintain control after a one-vehicle accident on 215th Street east of 170th Avenue shortly before 9 a.m. According to a sheriff's report, Rottman was driving a Chevrolet Cavalier east in the 1700 block of 215th Street when he ran off the right side of the road and lost traction. He overcorrected and crossed the center line, running off the left side of the road and then heading back to the right side. The vehicle entered the north ditch, where it rolled 2 1/2 times before coming to rest on its top. Rottman sustained minor injuries, the report states.
AUG. 17
• Riley M. Miller, 21, of Teeds Grove was cited for failure to maintain control after a one-vehicle crash at 425th Avenue and 115th Street. According to a sheriff's report, Miller was driving a pickup south on 425th Avenue, approaching 115th Street's T intersection. The report indicates Miller failed to stop, crossed over 115th Street and entered the south ditch. The vehicle appeared to have rolled once and came to rest on all four tires, facing west. Miller was uninjured.
• Gregory J. Hoover, 67, of Clinton, was cited for unsafe backing on a highway after a two-vehicle crash on 220th Street west of 378th Avenue around 2:45 p.m. According to a sheriff's office report, Hoover was backing out of his driveway at 3776 220th Street when a westbound vehicle driven by Alyssa Livesay, 23, of Goose Lake, collided with the trailer attached to Hoover's vehicle. There were no injuries reported.
