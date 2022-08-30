From Clinton County Sheriff's Office reports.
AUG. 21
•Trevelyan Pugh, 22, of Rock Island, Illinois was cited for leaving the scene of an accident after a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 61 shortly after 1 a.m. According to sheriff's reports, a sheriff's deputy was pursuing a northbound vehicle, driven by Pugh, on U.S. 61 near Maquoketa. As the vehicle attempted to move around Stop Sticks, it made light contact with the back of a semi driven by Spencer Wallace, of Houston. Wallace was not injured,
AUG. 25
• Heather M. Zilch, 26, Lost Nation, was involved in a vehicle-versus-deer crash shortly before 6 a.m. According to a Clinton County Sheriff's Office report, Zilch was traveling south in the 1900 block of U.S. 61 in the outside lane when a deer ran into her path. Zilch was not injured, according to reports.
