From Clinton County Sheriff's Office reports.
JAN. 1
• Anthony J. Subcliff, 45, of Clinton, was cited for failure to provide financial liability after a crash at 2:38 p.m. on U.S. 30 west of 380th Avenue. According to an accident report, Subcliff was eastbound in the 3600 block of U.S. 30 when he most likely fell asleep, he said. The vehicle, a sports utility vehicle, left the road, traveled into the south ditch and then went over a business driveway. The vehicle landed on its passenger side. He was transported to MercyOne Clinton for treatment of minor injuries.
JAN. 2
• Alex T. Everson, 17, Clinton, sustained minor injuries in an accident at 7:48 a.m. on Iowa 136 near 410th Avenue. According to an accident report, Everson was driving a sports utility vehicle west in the 400 block of Iowa 136 when he hit a patch of ice while negotiating a curve, causing him to lose control. The vehicle left the road and then crossed over a private driveway before overturning and coming to rest in a yard. No citations were issued.
