Oct. 15
• Clinton County deputies were dispatched to the 2700 block of 210th Street in Clinton County to check on a vehicle in the ditch. The vehicle appeared to have been involved in an accident. The vehicle was located unoccupied in a farm field near the roadway embankment facing north with a significant amount of damage all over the vehicle. Based on the accident scene, it appeared the vehicle left the roadway, turned around in the farm field and attempted to drive up a steep embankment to get back onto 210th Street. As the vehicle reached the roadway, the steep angle of the embankment caused the vehicle to roll toward its driver's side, rolling one time and coming to rest on its wheels. No information about the driver or potential occupants was known at the time of the report.
• Zachary M. Cook, of Moline, Illinois, was cited for failure to provide proof of financial liability and failure to maintain control. Cook was southbound at the intersection of 245th Street and 330th Avenue. He failed negotiate a curve and ended up in the west ditch, according to an accident report. Cook was charged with operating while under the influence, the report says.
Oct. 20
• Margaret T. Carstensen, of Charlotte, was traveling east in the 2600 block of Iowa 136 when a deer entered the roadway from the north ditch and was struck by Carstensen's vehicle. No injuries were reported. The vehicle was driven away from the accident scene.
