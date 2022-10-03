SEPT. 9
• Angela R. Block, 45, of Eldridge was traveling on 350th Avenue west of U.S. 30 shortly before 8 a.m. when a deer ran into her path. There were no citations issued.
SEPT. 10
• Kylr M.E. Adrian, 32, of Clinton, was cited for failure to stop in assured clear distance after a crash at 3:22 p.m. on 310th Avenue north of 160th Street. According to a Clinton County's Sheriff's Office report, multiple motorcycles were traveling north in the 1500 block of 310th Avenue. The report states that multiple witnesses reported many of the motorcycles began to slow down due to something in front of them. This caused Adrian's motorcycle to rear end a motorcycle driven by Michael A. Doubek, 51, of Cedar Rapids. Adrian then made an evasive action to avoid further collision. Adrian's vehicle then came to rest in the west ditch of 310th Avenue. Doubek was uninjured. Adrian was transported by ambulance to MercyOne Medical Center's emergency room in Clinton.
• Jill R. Zimmerman, 44, DeWitt, was involved in a car-vs-deer crash around 8:30 p.m. on U.S. 61 north of 110th Street. According to a sheriff's office accident report, Zimmerman was driving an SUV south on U.S. 61 when a deer ran into her path, causing minor damage to the front end of the vehicle. No injuries were reported.
• Rosann D. Raymond, 77, of Camanche, was involved in a car-vs-deer accident at 9:05 a.m. at 220th Street east of 400th Avenue,. According to a sheriff's office report, Raymond was driving an SUV west on 220th Street just east of 400th Avenue when the vehicle struck a deer. Raymond was transported by Andover ambulance to MercyOne Clinton.
SEPT. 22
• Scott S. Sellars, 64, of Maquoketa was traveling north shortly after 4 p.m. on U.S. 61 south of 110th Street, in the outside lane, when a white pickup veered from the inner lane to the outer lane. Sellars slowly drove toward the right shoulder as the truck continued to veer into the outer lane. To avoid a collision, Sellars veered completely off the road, hit a reflector post and brought the vehicle to a stop. The pickup truck continued north on U.S. 61. Sellars was not injured, according to a Clinton County Sheriff's Office report.
SEPT. 24
• Jebb P. Marten, 25, of Donahue, was cited for careless driving, operating while intoxicated and failure to maintain control after a one-vehicle crash at 1:04 a.m. on 170th Avenue south of 190th Street. According to a Clinton County Sheriff's Office report, Marten was driving a truck west on 190th Street when he came to the intersection of 170th Avenue and made a series of burnouts in a circular motion, causing the rear tires to break traction and lose control. The vehicle entered the west ditch of 170th Avenue and rolled onto its top.
SEPT. 26
• Kevin J. Kloser, 41, of Bellevue, was cited for failure to maintain control after a one-vehicle crash at 1:25 p.m. at 140th Street west of 458th Avenue. According to a Clinton County Sheriff's Office report, Kloser was driving a semi tractor-trailer west in the 4400 block of 140th Street when the vehicle dropped its trailer tires off the shoulder of the roadway, causing the semi to be pulled into the ditch. The semi overturned and the load it was carrying spilled. Kloser was transported by Andover Ambulance to MercyOne Medical center in Clinton.
SEPT. 29
• Kari A. Miller, 33, of Wheatland, was cited for failure to maintain control and failure to provide proof of financial liability, after a one-vehicle crash around 1 a.m. on 270th Street near Grand Mound. According to a Clinton County Sheriff's Office report, Miller was driving an SUV east in the 2100 block of 270th Street when the vehicle crossed the center line and ran off the road on the north side of the roadway. The vehicle entered the north ditch, striking a culvert/field entrance. The vehicle went airborne, causing it to flip and land on its top, facing west. Miller was transported by private vehicle to Genesis Hospital in DeWitt for treatment of injuries.
