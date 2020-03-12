CLINTON — Ace Hardware's story about Clinton's red light campaign honoring a fallen firefighter has been put on hold, said Allison Pecora, content marketing manager for Ace Hardware in Oak Brook, Illinois.
"We are putting Heartware Stories on hold and unable to film this March," Pecora wrote to Ace Hardware this week. The production team is from Denmark, Pecora said, and is unable to come to the U.S. for 30 days due to travel restrictions implemented as a result of the coronavirus.
The company plans to tell the story of Lt. Eric Hosette and the Clinton community's support for the family when the health crisis settles, Pecora said.
