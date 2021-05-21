CLINTON — A Clinton County jury found a Clinton man guilty Thursday of five counts of sexual abuse that each carry a life sentence in prison.
Todd W. Adams, 54, of Clinton, was found guilty by jury of five counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class A felony; and two counts of indecent contact with a child, an aggravated misdemeanor; according to a jury trial order filed by District Court Judge Patrick McElyea on Thursday. Appearance bond was ordered to be revoked and Adams was ordered to remain in custody, pending sentencing, without bond.
The order says sentencing is scheduled for 9:40 a.m. July 1. A presentence investigation was ordered to be conducted by the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services, the order says. The report should reflect Adams stipulated to his prior conviction and the enhancement, the order states.
Penalty is enhanced to a Class A felony if a person commits a second or subsequent offense involving sexual abuse in the second degree or third degree, lascivious acts with a child or continuous sexual abuse of a child, according to Iowa Code. Adams was convicted of second-degree sexual abuse in 1995 in a Clinton County case.
Iowa Code states upon a guilty plea, guilty verdict or special verdict of a Class A felony, the court is to enter judgment of conviction and is to commit the defendant to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for the rest of the defendant’s life. Nothing in the Iowa corrections code pertaining to a deferred judgment, deferred sentence, suspended sentence or reconsideration of sentence applies to a Class A felony, Iowa Code states. A person convicted of a Class A felony shall not be released on parole unless the governor commutes the sentence to a term of years, Iowa Code says.
According to the affidavit, a case was opened Oct. 9 based on a report made to the Iowa Department of Human Services regarding alleged sexual abuse of four children ages 4, 6, 7 and 9. The allegations stated the four children were staying at Adams’ residence.
The affidavit states the children began staying at Adams’ residence after his marriage to a woman. The children’s mother and the woman denied Adams had any contact with the children prior to the woman’s marriage to Adams in October 2016. One child said the abuse began a couple weeks after the woman and Adams were married and stopped around August 2019. The mother of the children corroborated the time frame, saying the children began staying overnight with Adams when he and his wife moved to Adams’ residence. The last time the children stayed overnight at Adams’ residence was in August 2019.
The victim in the 1995 Clinton County case was a 5-year-old female, according to the affidavit. Adams is on the sex offender registry and is required to register four times per year, the affidavit says.
