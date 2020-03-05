FULTON, Ill. — The small Dutch community of Fulton is known for a lot of things, including its windmill overlooking the Mississippi River.
But the town of roughly 3,300 people is battling a drug problem that includes the use of methamphetamine. The epidemic is indiscriminately causing families across the area to struggle as they watch their loved ones get taken down by a substance that knows no bounds.
Dan and Renay Byers experienced this firsthand with their son. While his addiction was not methamphetamine, the emotional toll, mental anguish, and heartbreak it caused the family was the same, they said. It was their son’s addiction that led them on a mission to help save their community.
“Our son had some issues with addiction,” Renay Byers told the Clinton Herald on Thursday. “We just kind of felt lost and alone. Not many people let us know they may be going through the same thing, and maybe (we) just felt judgment. Whether or not it was, that’s just the way we felt.”
Renay Byers says that after a few years of struggling with their son, she and her husband felt God was calling them to help others in the community. And that is exactly what they are doing. They now lead an addiction support group every Wednesday night at the E.P.I.C. (Everything Possible In Christ) Center in Fulton.
The group is called Brothers and Sisters in Christ. Dan Byers says the overall goal is to have everyone that is affected – the person that is using and the person’s family – meet together and support one another.
“Our mission here is to uplift, encourage, and support people who are suffering from drug and alcohol addiction,” Dan Byers said. “It is for the whole family because it affects everybody. Our son was the one who suffered from addiction but our daughters also felt the pain that was associated with that.”
Dan Byers says watching his son struggle was tough because there was turmoil in the house. Also, both Dan and Renay admit going through that process tested their faith. But they say they leaned on God and tried to take what they learned and were learning at the time to help others.
They hold meetings on Wednesday nights, allowing people to come and sit at the table and talk about what they are going through. Those attending BASIC exchange in conversation and eat together. The family atmosphere that is created allows them to share their stories without any time limits.
Renay Byers says everyone who participates in the support group says it is helping them turn their lives around. Her husband agrees and said the love in the group is what is helping people get back on track.
“That’s really the key. It’s the love of the Holy Spirit,” Dan Byers said. “They feel that. They actually feel that. It makes them want to come back because they may not be getting that from anybody else or any place else in their life. So it’s a safe place. They can come, and they can be loved on. They can be encouraged, and they come out here lighter than when they come in.”
The couple are doing this on their own without any public funding. They say they are not in it for the monetary value but do need help. More importantly, they want to reach families who are struggling at this time with addiction.
The couple also says they are grateful because after a 10-year battle, their son’s life has turned around and he has enlisted in the Army. They hope their story can help other families see that there is hope.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.