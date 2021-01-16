CLINTON - Additional charges have been filed in connection with a domestic disturbance near Charlotte on Friday.
Jesse Doran, 29, who was charged Friday and being held in the Clinton County Jail for violation of parole, today is charged with first-degree burglary with persons present and possessing a dangerous weapon; and dominion and/or control of a dangerous weapon by a felon, according to Clinton County Jail records.
Bond has been set at $100,000, cash only, for the first-degree burglary count, which is a Class B felony and carries a potential 25-year prison sentence, if convicted. The possession of a firearm as a felon is a Class D felony.
The two felony charges were filed in connection with a disturbance call late Friday morning at 1066 308th Ave., in rural Clinton County. As deputies approached the residence, a deputy, whose name was not released by the sheriff’s office, was struck by gunfire from inside the residence. The injured deputy was transported to MercyOne Medical Center in Clinton, where he underwent surgery for non-life threatening injuries. Additionally, the occupant of the residence was transported to MercyOne Medical Center, where she was treated.
According to Clinton County District Court records, authorities were called to the same residence in July on a report that Doran was attempting to break into the residence, which is where his grandmother lives. Deputies served Doran a no-trespass notice.
Doran is accused of going back to the residence the next night and taking items from the property. A criminal complaint was filed in September, accusing him of third-degree burglary and attempted second-degree burglary, both Class D felonies.
Doran, who also is on parole for a 2018 drug conviction in Scott County, pleaded not guilty to the charges in mid-October. As part of his pre-trial release, Doran, who is a veteran, was ordered to receive two months of treatment at the VA Black Hills Health Center in Hot Springs, South Dakota. Court records indicate he was released from jail and went to that center, but due to COVID at the center, he was released. He then was ordered to complete intensive outpatient treatment at the VA in the Quad-Cities, with housing in that area.
That case is heading to trial; a pre-trial conference is set for Feb. 4.
