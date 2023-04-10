CHICAGO — As part of a partnership to support STEM educational initiatives, ADM welcomed over 70 students from Whittier Elementary School for a tour of ADM’s Clinton-based corn processing complex on April 3 and 4.
As part of the tour educational experience, ADM colleagues provided the students an inside look at the corn processing complex’s sugarhouse packaging area to see ADM’s process for packaging and shipping.
Spearheaded by Jason Balinski, process controls engineer at ADM’s corn processing complex in Clinton, the tour serves as part of a $50,000 donation to support the implementation of STEM and computer science education for all students at Whittier Elementary School.
The donation allows the purchase of STEM equipment and supplies for Whittier Elementary teachers to enhance the school’s STEM and computer science curriculum.
Since 2014, Balinski has been taking time out of his schedule to teach Whittier Elementary School students about the potential career pathways of STEM education.
Once a week, Balinski utilizes his own skills, and project-based learning, to make engineering and science an exciting experience for the students while fostering growth and teamwork.
“The students are benefitting from the effort we are putting into these programs,” Balinski said. “It’s so rewarding to see how intelligent these kids are and know that we are helping them unlock further potential.”
Recognized as a “Computer Science is Elementary School” by the Iowa Department of Education, Whittier Elementary students and staff spend ample time throughout the academic year focusing on STEM and computer science concepts, such as learning to write algorithms, coding and engaging in computational thinking.
“We are thrilled to support the students, teachers and staff of Whittier Elementary and the school’s incredible efforts to grow the unique learning opportunities that STEM education provides,” said Jennifer Ballinger, director, ADM Cares. “Through ADM Cares, we work to sustain and strengthen the communities where our colleagues work and live by driving meaningful change. We’re proud to help make a positive impact for the Clinton community.”
The $50,000 contribution was given through ADM Cares.
ADM Cares helps sustain and strengthen communities where ADM colleagues work, live and operate by directing funding, volunteerism, and industry knowledge to initiatives and organizations that drive meaningful social, economic and environmental progress worldwide.
