CHICAGO — Archer Daniels Midland officials have announced a $50,000 donation to provide immediate relief from the impact of August’s derecho storms in Iowa.
The United Way of East Central Iowa and Community Action of Eastern Iowa will each receive a $25,000 donation to help deliver food, water, and critical assistance to affected residents.
ADM is also providing emergency grants to area colleagues who sustained severe storm damage to their personal property and homes. Affected colleagues can apply for grants through the ADM Cares Colleague Emergency Fund program, which provides monetary assistance in times of need.
“The line of storms hit our team, customers, friends and family in the area,” said Brian Mullins, manager of ADM’s Cedar Rapids corn processing facility. “We’re grateful to the outstanding local organizations that are providing shelter, food and supplies when and where they are needed most.”
The donation was given through ADM Cares. This year, ADM Cares has provided more than $200,000 in total contributions to Iowa communities, with $141,816 going to Iowa nonprofits and schools to address hunger relief, education, and other critical needs in the community.
“It’s our hope to work together to make a positive impact,” said Eric Fasnacht, manager of ADM’s Clinton corn processing facility. “We will continue to talk with Iowa farmers and agriculture leaders to determine the best ways to support the Iowa agriculture industry, which was deeply affected by crop loss and damage resulting from the storm.”
