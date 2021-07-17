CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors has approved a motion to authorize Mead and Hunt to conduct a study to look at options for the county Administration Building generator.
The Supervisors unanimously approved the motion at this week’s Board of Supervisors meeting. The total cost for the study is $5,800. This includes about 32 hours of work plus the trip to Clinton and mileage, Facilities Manager Corey Johnson said Monday.
“I guess I was pleasantly surprised with the $5,800,” Johnson said. “I did not think that was a bad price to get both options looked at. And then maybe he can go in more detail of what he can add to that machine that we can add to it. We might not be able to add everything to it but we might be able to add 30% more of the building to it or something.”
The issue with the Administration Building’s generator is the low voltage portion of the air control is not connected to the generator. The county previously identified two options to consider. The options were for an electrical engineer to audit all the valves and lines to get them hooked into the generator or to hire an electrical engineer to to review placing the entire building on generator power.
Supervisor Jim Irwin said he believed there was enough power in the one generator to do what the county needs.
There is enough power in the generator to run the heating and cooling, Johnson said. However, there is not enough power in the generator to run the whole building, Johnson said.
“That generator out there won’t start both chillers,” Johnson said. “It’ll only have one chiller or the other because it’s not big enough to ever handle both chillers running a full load. Which normally don’t happen. In the 10 years I’ve been here, we’ve only had both chillers running at full load a handful of times...The hard part about this whole building is getting the smaller fuse boxes into it.“
The challenge is the startup of some of the systems, such as the elevator and heating and cooling, Supervisor Dan Srp said. The startup theoretically pushes beyond the machine’s capacity, Srp said. The machine might have enough to operate the building once everything is running but it is the startup that pushes the machine beyond capacity, Srp added.
