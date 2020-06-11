CLINTON — Clinton County buildings will reopen to the public Monday, with the exception of certain county offices.
The Board of Supervisors approved a motion Tuesday to open the Clinton County Administration Building, Clinton County Law Center and DeWitt Satellite Office to normal business hours starting Monday.
A release from the county states the Clerk of Courts office will not be open to the public until further notice. The County Treasurer’s Office at the DeWitt Satellite Office will open at 8:30 a.m. June 23 with new hours. The hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Clinton County Facilities Manager Corey Johnson said the countertop is installed at the treasurer’s office at the administration building. Johnson anticipates all work at the administration building will be completed Friday and they will be ready to open to the public Monday. Johnson added he is hoping to have plastic shields in place in front of the belt and X-ray machine for security at the Law Center by Friday.
Clinton County Sheriff Rick Lincoln said he intends to open Monday. He said if the shields do not arrive in time for the Monday opening, they are planning to utilize equipment that was used for elections to use temporarily to protect staff until the ordered equipment arrives.
The release says Clinton County buildings were closed to the public March 18 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The county has since made modifications to the building while the pandemic continues. All offices were outfitted with glass barriers at counters where staff interact with the public. Offices have been provided with a supply of personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer and disinfectant.
The release continues the public is not required to wear face masks but is encouraged to do so if they choose. Hand sanitizer will be located around the building for public use. Social distancing within county buildings is encouraged.
