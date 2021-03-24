MORRISON, Ill. - The Whiteside Forum will host adventure travel specialist Victor Selmon of No Plans Adventures LLC (noplansadventures.com) from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 25 via Zoom.
He will give a short presentation with plenty of time allowed for question and answers. Contact Marc Adami at ardami@mchsi.com or (815) 772-4949 for a link to this online presentation.
Selmon, originally from Morrison and a 2009 graduate of Morrison High School, has traveled to over 75 countries, all 50 states and has hiked the Appalachian Trail. He is also a certified scuba instructor, has a Class A skydiving license and his company offers adventures that include sailing, hiking, road trips, diving, and customized trips off the beaten path.
In his own words, “I’ve been globetrotting for over 15 years now. During the last few years, I discovered my love for showing people new worlds, to help push individuals beyond their comfort zones, and to show that travel really is attainable for everyone.”
The Whiteside Forum, established in 1985, is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit community group that sponsors presentations and discussions of issues of importance and interest to the public. Issues chosen for conferences have an international dimension as well as local interest and importance. The organization is supported entirely by individual, special and business contributions and all events are free and open to the public.
