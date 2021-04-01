DEWITT — Discussions about bringing an affordable housing development to DeWitt are gaining some steam.
Plenty of dominoes need to fall before it becomes a reality, says Dulcinea Gillman, chief executive officer of North Arrow Partners of Villa Park, Illinois.
She says DeWitt is a prime candidate for her company to possibly break ground in the future on a complex of townhomes aimed at a low-to-moderate-income clientele. It would not include any Section-8 housing, she said.
Gillman said recent infrastructure improvements in DeWitt – including the new library, police station, a new referral center, and the new Fieldstone of DeWitt senior living complex — make DeWitt an enticing place to develop a housing complex.
“We really like DeWitt,” she said. “(The city) wants to do some infill development which would create a variety of new housing stocks.”
Infill development is when cities prioritize developing vacant or under-used land parcels within the city limits to improve the city’s overall aesthetic.
The project has received support from the City Council in the form of proposed tax breaks. The council approved up to $500,000 in tax increment financing to kick start the development.
“I’ve been interested in the vibe of Iowa, and DeWitt seems like a really nice town much like where I grew up,” Gillman said. “I would be comfortable in creating a development – DeWitt seems like a good fit.”
The need for such housing is a high priority, said DeWitt City Administrator Steve Lindner. He said the development could be built at the end of Seventh Street near the intersection with 12th Avenue. The property being considered is currently a field owned by Dennis Campbell.
“LMI housing is necessary housing,” Lindner said. “We have people who have jobs in town, and they live in town.”
Gillman said there’s an underserved market of home-seekers that North Arrow is hoping to attract: Young people.
“We want something that would be appealing to young people who want to move back to town. That’s what I’ve heard there’s a need for. Maybe kids who grew up in town who need more options for where to live. We want to be a piece of that.”
While working with other projects over the years, Lindner said the city has learned it’s vital to work with property managers to ensure maintenance of the property.
“We usually talk about what we don’t want,” Lindner said at a recent planning and zoning meeting. “We don’t want a poorly-cared-for building. We want well-managed LMI housing. I did look at some of their other projects and they look good.”
“We choose our sites carefully and always want to be an asset,” Gillman said. A local property manager would be hired, she said.
North Arrow prioritizes “green design,” efficiency and accessibility, Gillman said. North Arrow has similar developments in towns throughout Illinois. Gillman said her vision is for the proposed project in DeWitt to be similar to North Arrow’s Flax Meadow townhomes recently built in Highland, Illinois. Photos of that development can be viewed at the North Arrow website at northarrowpartners.com/flax-meadow-townhomes.
Gillman said before anything happens, funding must be secured and North Arrow will need to conduct a market study. The market study could also help determine the number of units for the development, their price points, and other details.
“There are many moving pieces, and it is early (in development),” Gillman said.
