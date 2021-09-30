THOMSON, ILL. — The U.S. Office of Personnel Management has approved a request to pay 25% retention pay to all officers and staff at the US Penitentiary in Thomson.
The high-security federal prison has suffered with critical shortages of correctional officers and staff members. The American Federation of Government Employees Local 4070 has been working for two years to secure additional pay for officers and staff and help attract qualified job applicants.
On July 30, the Bureau of Prisons approved a 10% retention pay incentive for all eligible staff at the facility, which is the maximum BOP can offer, and submitted a request for approval to pay 25% retention pay to all officers and staff.
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, whose congressional district includes the prison, joined Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin of Illinois in lobbying to approve the retention bonuses.
"This is a big win for the workers at USP Thomson, and we extend our thanks to Senators Durbin and Duckworth and Representative Bustos for leading this fight and supporting the workers at USP Thomson," Local President Jon Zumkehr said.
"We have the hardest working staff in the BOP, and AFGE Local 4070 is doing everything possible to keep them at USP Thomson. We have worked with management and have held job fairs every month and have hired over 70 staff this year. Now that we have secured the 25% retention pay, we will retain our experienced staff and be able to recruit additional staff," Zumkehr added.
USP Thomson currently has 96 openings in officer positions.
