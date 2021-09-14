FULTON, Ill. — Stonecroft After Five invites all women to "What is Your Artistic Talent?" dinner and program Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at Triple Play Banquet & Bowl, 1609 Ninth Ave., in Fulton.
Cost of dinner is $12. Masks are required. The group is a nonprofit Christian Women's International Organization. Crafts by Denise Denise Nordhoff will be featured.
The inspirational speaker will be Janice Price from Greencastle, Indiana. Janice Price will speak on the ABCs of successful living.
Call Carolene Sterenberg at 309-887-4097 or Ruth Huizenga at 309-659 -175 by Sept. 19 for reservations or cancelations. Visit http://www.stonecroft.org for more information about Stonecroft.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.