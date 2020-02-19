CLINTON — Beginning Oct. 1, federal law will require that anyone flying commercially within the United States present a passport or a driver’s license or ID with a Real ID gold star in the upper right corner.
According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, REAL ID is a federal act focusing on anti-terrorism, fraud protection and security. The ID will be required for commercial flights and for entrance into certain federal facilities such as nuclear power facilities.
“Secure driver’s licenses and identification documents are a vital component of our national security framework,” the Homeland Security website says. “The REAL ID Act, passed by Congress in 2005, enacted the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation that the Federal Government ‘set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver’s licenses.’
“The Act established minimum security standards for license issuance and production and prohibits Federal agencies from accepting for certain purposes driver’s licenses and identification cards from states not meeting the Act’s minimum standards. The purposes covered by the Act are: accessing Federal facilities, entering nuclear power plants, and, no sooner than 2016, boarding federally regulated commercial aircraft.”
REAL ID does not invalidate a state-issued driver’s license or ID card and is not needed for driving, renting a vehicle, writing a check, purchasing alcohol or tobacco or entering a casino. A person who doesn’t fly and won’t be entering military bases or nuclear power plants doesn’t need a REAL ID, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.
The ID is needed only for accessing federal facilities, entering nuclear power plants, and boarding federally regulated commercial aircraft. A valid U.S. passport can be used instead of a REAL ID.
The REAL ID looks the same as any other Iowa driver’s license and ID card, except that it will have a star in the upper right corner of the front of the card, verification that the holder has presented all appropriate documentation to verify the information on the card.
The REAL ID star indicates to officials that the person holding the driver’s license or ID card established their identity, lawful status or presence, and residence in a manner that complied with the federal regulations.
The Iowa Department of Transportation began issuing cards with the REAL ID star Jan. 15, 2013.
A person can get a REAL ID any time at a driver’s license service center. REAL IDs are not available online or in kiosks.
Getting a REAL ID license or ID is like getting a license or ID for the first time, the Iowa DOT says. To meet the federal requirements, documents that prove identity and date of birth, social security number and Iowa residence and residential address are necessary.
A REAL ID license or ID doesn’t cost any more than a regular license or ID. Fees are the same for renewing a license or ID, or for getting a replacement or duplicate license or ID.
No written tests or driving tests are required to get a REAL ID license. The federal REAL ID regulations require only proof of identity, not driving knowledge or ability.
Going through the REAL ID process is required only once for a U.S. citizen. After a person’s identity is established, the REAL ID star will continue to appear on the license or ID at each renewal, the DOT says.
However, a foreign national with temporary lawful status, must provide proof of lawful status at each renewal. (This is true whether you have a card that has a REAL ID star or not.)
To receive a REAL ID in Iowa, residents will have to visit Iowa driver’s service centers and present documents that prove identity, date of birth, social security number or immigration number, legal status or authorized presence in the United States and residency and residential address in the state.
Illinois residents who fly domestically will also need a REAL ID or valid U.S. passport effective Oct. 1, 2020, according to the Illinois Secretary of State’s office.
At a glance
You do not need a REAL ID if:
- You have a valid U.S. passport or passport card.
- You do not use airplanes as a mode of domestic transportation.
- You do not visit military bases.
- You do not visit secure federal facilities.
You need a REAL ID if:
- You do not have a valid U.S. passport or passport card; and
- You use airplanes as a mode of domestic transportation; or
- You visit military bases; or
- You visit secure federal facilities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.