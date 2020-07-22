CLINTON — YWCA Clinton and Clinton Community Schools will expand their afterschool services to a third elementary school this fall, the YWCA said this week.
Whittier Elementary School will join Jefferson Elementary and Eagle Heights Elementary as auxiliary sites for afterschool care for kindergarten through fifth grades.
The joint effort between Clinton Community School District, which provides the space, and YWCA, which provides the staff and programing, gives parents more access to childcare options after school, YWCA said.
The program offers students time to complete their homework each day as well as daily outdoor or gym time. YWCA provides age-appropriate activities that complement and build upon the classroom curriculum and strengthen children's physical, social and emotional skills, the organization said.
The YWCA afterschool program will be held at the selected elementary schools every school day with the exception of early releases or cancellations due to weather. The program begins immediately after school and ends at 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday-only care for Wednesday early-out days is also available.
"This is part of extension of after school childcare services to be held at our elementary buildings," said Clinton District Superintendent Gary DeLacy via email Wednesday. "We are hopeful that demand will grow so we can offer this service to families at all four elementary buildings."
The program originated as a solution to childcare issues in the district. Clinton High School's Iowa Big program, now called Synergy, surveyed parents and proposed the afterschool childcare program in collaboration with the YWCA in 2019.
Initially, the District hoped to provide afterschool care at each elementary school, but in its first year, the District only had enough students enrolled to offer the program in two elementary buildings for the 2019-2020 school year.
Parents and guardians who want to enroll their children in the program for the 2020-2021 school year should return completed enrollment packets to YWCA Clinton.
Questions should be addressed to YWCA Youth Coordinator Molly Thompson at 563-212-4001 or email at youth@ywcaclinton.org
Parents who need child care after 5:30 p.m. should contact the YWCA Clinton Children’s Center at 244-8340 and ask about the Extended Care Program, which offers childcare until midnight, Monday-Friday. Rates and payment options can be found on the Youth-Activities page of the YWCA Clinton website at ywcaclinton.org.
