MT. CARROLL, Ill. — West Carroll Ag Teacher and FFA Advisor Don Mathey was awarded for 30 years of service by the Illinois Association of Vocational Agriculture Teachers recently.
Mathey was born on a 100-cow dairy farm near Kingston, Illinois, and went to high school at Genoa-Kingston High School. He later graduated from Western Illinois University and has taught agriculture classes at Thomson High School and then West Carroll High School for a total of 30 years, a press release said.
Currently at West Carroll High School, Mathey teaches everything from Introduction to Ag to Prevet and Electrical Wiring. Mathey was recognized this year during the virtual state ag teachers meeting, and his recognition can be viewed both on the IAVAT website and on its Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.