CLINTON — The Gateway Area Community Center will house Clinton’s alternative high school for another five years. The Clinton School Board plans to approve an agreement with GACC next month.
“I sat down with Jorge [Landa-Rodriguez], and we wanted to get some stability. He wanted much more, and I think I had several conversations with some of you how that was going,” Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy told school board members during last week’s meeting. “He did finally come down.”
During the first year of the new agreement, the district will give GACC $56,000 to rent space for Gateway Learning Center, DeLacy said. Each subsequent year will pay GACC about 2% more.
Landa-Rodriguez initially asked for $75,000, DeLacy said. “There was no way we could do that.” The district looked into other options but signed with GACC. “We feel that, economically, this is the best place to be.”
The GACC rent includes utilities, DeLacy said. Other locations did not. “I just think, financially, it is by far the cheapest option” other than moving the students back to Clinton High School.
The district would have had to move everything and get another building up to specifications, which was too costly. “Bottom line is, he came down significantly in the end.”
“I think what we paid him this year, to be honest, shorted them,” said DeLacy. “I do believe he lost money on the deal this year. This is probably a little bit closer to market value.”
“I went up and met with Jill Wright right after this all came out,” said Clinton School Board member Jenny Green. Wright is one of the teachers at Gateway Learning Center.
“They’re very happy up there ... and they were kind of worried that there might be another move in their future,” Green said.
Landa-Rodriguez called the agreement a blessing. “I believe that the programs are working so well that they need a little extra room for expansion,” he said Thursday.
The new agreement requires that GACC give the Learning Center an additional classroom and another communal space, Landa-Rodriguez said, but in reality, the Learning Center is already using those areas.
“We bend over backward to help the kids,” said Landa-Rodriguez. If the Learning Center needs something, GACC tries to oblige.
The 5-year contract gives stability to both sides, Landa-Rodriguez said. With a one-year contract, GACC didn’t know how much money it could invest in its building. Money from the new contract will allow GACC not only to maintain the building but to update it as well.
“It allows us to grow a little better than we anticipated,” said Landa-Rodriguez. GACC is looking at a second building in which to expand its programs. “With the assurance that they’re going to be here, and this is self-sustaining for the next five years, [we] can take a ... financial risk.”
GACC will be able to extend its programming and add more staff for summer. It hopes to have its reading club operational by then. GACC conducted three summer music camps last year, said Landa-Rodriguez, and it wants to have four this summer.
The center wants to increase its agriculture program, add playtime-and-a-snack for younger children and continue work on its baseball field.
“The partnership is great,” said Landa-Rodriguez.
The school board asked the district add language to allow either party to pull out of the agreement if the other doesn’t meet the terms. The board will vote on the final proposal next month.
