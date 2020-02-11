CLINTON — School board members Scott Bengtson and Mike Pelham voted no Monday to resolutions setting public hearings for land agreements with the City of Clinton. Bengtson wondered "why we're doing this after the fact."
The District owns a parcel of land adjacent to Harrison Drive at the corner of Harrison Drive and South 14th Street in Clinton. "It's the old Ashford [University] complex that the district bought a few years ago," Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy said Tuesday.
The property had an erosion issue when Ashford owned it, DeLacy said. "[The City] reconstructed that with curb and gutter. Part of that was tying into our water drainage system."
The school district is considering entering a drainage easement and drainage system use agreement with the City of Clinton.
"It feels like we're just supposed to say yes," Bengtson said Monday night. One of his concerns is that the agreement with the city holds the school district responsible for 75% of the cost of the pipe.
The drainage catches everything, Bengtson said. He's worried that the district's 12-inch pipe isn't large enough. "I feel that's going to back up, [and] it's going to go into the field."
Bengtson said he has "a problem" voting on something that's already done. "There's just multiple issues with it," he said.
School Board President Eric Gettes asked Bengtson what the district can do about it now. Bengtson didn't know, and his vote wasn't against the resolution — that won't be considered until next month — but against setting a public hearing.
Pelham joined Bengtson in voting no.
DeLacy said Tuesday that the school board was not in the dark about the project.
"The school district did have two closed session meetings where we discussed this," he said. "I think part of this is just miscommunication."
The last discussion was months ago, DeLacy said, so he'll be refreshing the memories of school board members about the closed-door discussions.
The district's legal counsel and the city's legal counsel worked out the agreement, DeLacy said. "It did take awhile for us to put the agreement together," and the city had construction deadlines to meet.
"The contractor was there, and they went ahead and did it," DeLacy said. There may be merit in the argument that the easement should have been granted before the project was finished, he said, but that would have delayed construction.
"The easement is basically for future maintenance," said DeLacy, "not so much in terms of construction, [but] what happens if there is an issue on school ground.
"We did have discussions before this ever happened," DeLacy said. "It wasn't the first time the board members had the discussion."
A second agreement with the city would sell a 9-acre parcel of land adjacent to North 14th Street south of the District's Administration Center at 1401 12th Ave. North to the City of Clinton for recreational space. The parcel of land is adjacent to and north of the Ericksen Community Center.
Bengtson and Pelham also voted against setting a public hearing for the sale of the land. Again, Bengtson said he felt he was behind in receiving information. "I would just as soon, as board members, have 10 extra pages [to read]," Bengtson said.
Chief Financial Offer Cindy McAleer told Bengtson that he'd have the actual agreement before voting on the resolution, but Monday's vote was solely for the purpose of setting a public hearing at which time the board and the public could discuss the resolution.
"You'll have it all for the March meeting," McAleer said.
The land in question is owned by the school district, said DeLacy, but the Ericksen Center has used it for years. Part of the driveway, softball field and tennis courts are actually on school property, said DeLacy.
"The city did some repairs, put some lights on the softball field. The city's been using it for years. They've been maintaining it. They've been putting money into it."
The remaining school board members voted in favor of conducting public hearings March 9 at 5:30 p.m. for the drainage easement and drainage system use agreement and for the real estate purchase agreement.
