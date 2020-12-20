ALBANY, Ill. — Since 2018, Lusk Memorial Cemetery has been part of Wreaths Across America. On Saturday at 11 a.m., volunteers placed wreaths for 2020.
Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, volunteers place wreaths at participating cemeteries to remember fallen United States veterans, to honor those who have served and to teach children the value of freedom, Wreaths Across America says on its website.
The ceremonies take place at the same time at Arlington National Cemetery and at locations in all 50 states, at sea and abroad. During the ceremonies, wreaths are placed at the graves of veterans, and each veteran's name is said aloud.
Donors sponsor wreaths each year by donating at https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org. Donors provided 234 wreaths for the Albany cemetery this year, surpassing Albany's goal by one.
"While we have Veterans Day in the fall and Memorial Day in the spring, our servicemen and women sacrifice their time and safety every single day of the year to preserve our freedoms," says Wreaths Across America. "And in many homes across the U.S., every day there is an empty seat for one who is serving, or one who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
"When a volunteer places a wreath on a veteran's grave on National Wreaths Across America Day, we encourage them to speak that veteran's name aloud, thank them for their service and sacrifice and reflect on that person and their life."
In addition to wreath-laying ceremonies at cemeteries throughout the country, WAA holds special memorial ceremonies at Pearl Harbor, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania where Flight 93 crashed Sept. 11, 2001.
National Wreaths Across America Day was celebrated at 2,557 participating locations in 2020, officials said. Volunteers placed 1.7 million wreaths on veterans' headstones.
For centuries, fresh evergreens have been used as a symbol of honor and have served as a living tribute renewed annually. Each live, balsam veteran’s wreath is donated by a private citizen or organization, Wreaths Across America said.
For more information, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.
