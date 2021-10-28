ALBANY, Ill. — Albany Food Pantry announced Thursday that it is extending its hours of operation into the evening.
Beginning Nov. 8, the pantry will be open Mondays from 9-10:30 a.m. and from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
In addition to food, the pantry now offers clients limited emergency financial assistance. The only requirement to become a client of the food pantry is an Albany address.
Clients may pick up groceries every other week and breadstuffs every week. For more information, contact the Albany United Methodist Church at 309-887-4781.
