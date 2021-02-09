ALBANY, Ill. — Anyone living in the Albany Fire Protection District and not receiving services from another food pantry, is eligible to utilize the Albany Food Pantry, said the Albany pantry Tuesday.
The Food Pantry is housed in the Albany United Methodist Church, 502 First Avenue, Albany. The only requirement to use the pantry is Albany residency.
Clients may obtain groceries every other week and may obtain baked goods every week, the pantry said. The food pantry is open Mondays from 9-10:30 a.m., or by special arrangement with Pastor Toni. Phone or text 270-703-9799 or email reverendgrannie@gmail.com.
The Pantry also has a Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/albanyfoodpantry.
