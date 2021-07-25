ALBANY, Ill. — Two high school graduates accepted scholarships from the Albany Lions Club during its annual meeting at Benson's restaurant in Albany recently.
Giana Floming plans to attend Sauk Valley Community for one year to get an associates degree, the Lions Club said in a press release. She plans to attend a four-year university to earn a bachelor's degree after graduating community college and then attend medical school and become a clinical psychiatrist.
Tiffany Smith attended Fulton High School and plans to go to Central College in Pella, Iowa to earn a degree in teaching, the Lions Club said.
Scholarship applicants must be residents of the Albany Fire District, must be graduating high school this year and must plan to attend either college, trade school or vocational school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.