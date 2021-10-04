ALBANY, Ill. — Born in Davenport and raised in Albany, Los Angeles musician Blake Banks brings his Risky Business tour to Iowa this month.
Banks will perform Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. at the Raccoon Motel, 315 E. Second St. in Davenport. Minneapolis musician Dosh is also on the ticket.
The Raccoon Motel is a new venue that’s been featuring up-and-coming artists, Banks said Sunday from the family farm near Albany. “I saw they were having Orville Peck there.”
The country musician, based in Canada, performed three sold-out shows at the Raccoon this summer. The Raccoon has booked independent artists such as Wild Pink, Michigander and Okey Dokey for October.
Banks contacted Sean Moeller, music booker for the Raccoon, and set up a concert date. “I wish something like that was around when I was younger,” Banks said.
Banks is impressed with the music venues and “hip bars” opening up in Davenport. They draw younger people to the Quad-Cities, he said.
Banks also likes the vintage and retro shops, such as Abernathy’s. Banks and his girlfriend, Kiki Banks (she took his name when he put a ring on her finger), run a vintage shop in Los Angeles and are always looking for product, even in Guatemala where Banks took Kiki last month for her birthday.
Banks was Blake Naftzger when he graduated from Fulton High School, but, like his musician father, Doug Allen Nash, he changed his last name for business reasons. Kiki, a music promoter, booked Banks’ first show in L.A. and continues to promote Banks and his music. She also directs his music videos.
Banks had a show lined up Sunday in Chicago, but the venue canceled. COVID has been tough on many people, Banks said, but not on him. “The virus hasn’t slowed me up. It gave me time to do things.”
Banks has released singles and music videos on his YouTube channel every month and is packaging his album for release soon.
“I like being hands on,” said Banks. When he moved to L.A. at the age of 21 after signing with a rock label, he realized that he wasn’t in control of his music. He liked the money, but he didn’t like that the record company never released the project.
That’s what his song “Gold” is about, Banks said. “Learned everything that shines ain’t gold,” the song says.
Banks felt he’d wasted the time he put in on the project. “Time is more valuable than money,”said Banks. He’s been independent about 10 years now.
Labels want their artists to record today’s fad. Banks just wants to record good music. “That’s why I try to create timeless music,” he said.
Banks’ music defies classification. Country artists tell Banks he’s hip-hop. Hip-hop artists say he’s country. He’s been told his music is bluesy, not rap.
Banks calls his music Americana. He speaks to regular people, like the Midwesterners he grew up around, he said. Young people listen to his music, but he also draws people in their 60s to his concerts.
“I don’t try to be trendy,” said Banks. He tries to make music that will last. Banks still listens to groups such as Lynyrd Skynyrd and Blue Oyster Cult. Kiki wore a vintage Bob Seger shirt Sunday.
Banks is independent, but he’s not alone. He works with several producers, gets guitar licks from Nashville and from Germany and drum beats from the Ambulance Factory out of Chicago, he said.
Banks isn’t afraid of networking, finding the people he needs to accomplish what he wants to accomplish.
It’s about building the right team, said Kiki.
Banks doesn’t play an instrument. “His instrument is really his voice,” said Kiki. “He’s creating these melodies with his actual vocal cords.”
Banks is unconventional with lyrics as well. “I don’t set down with a pen and pad,” he said.
Banks said he works fast. He knows in a few minutes if he’s going the wrong direction with a song.
Banks knows when a song will be a hit with his audience, said Kiki. “When people hear his music, they feel what he felt.”
Banks’ recently released the music video for “Los Angeles.” The video for “Small Dark Town” will hit YouTube this month.
YouTube has been great for independent artists who don’t want the pressure put on them by record labels, said Banks. He can do what he wants to do when he wants to do it.
Kiki makes sure he’s shooting video content all the time so people can share his life. The couple uploaded video of their trip to Guatemala and are sharing their trip to the Midwest online.
Banks isn’t comfortable with sharing details of his personal life. “I grew up liking the mystique of the artist,” he said.
Social media has changed all that. Part of Kiki’s job is to get Banks comfortable with the new world of online marketing. Growing his career means keeping up momentum on YouTube, TikTok and other media, Kiki said
Following his date in Davenport, Banks will take his Risky Business tour across the U.S.
