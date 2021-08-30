CLINTON — United Way of Clinton County has named Bryce Albrechtsen as its interim director, with his primary focus to support this year’s United Way campaign.
Albrechtsen, who came to Clinton 31 years ago as human resource manager of the Quantum Clinton plant, retired as human resource manager at Archer Daniels Midland two years ago after working there as human resource manager for 18 years. He comes to this position having been heavily involved in the United Way for a number of years, with responsibilities in both the campaign and the citizen review process that approves program funding. He served on the United Way board of directors for a number of years, including a term as board president.
“The United Way is a huge part of meeting the needs of our community through support for so many vital programs offered by numerous area agencies,” Albrechtsen said. “I’ve always been impressed by our local United Way that reviews program requests, assuring that they provide value in developing children and youth, addressing health and wellness issues or enabling folks to increase their financial stability. I’ve welcomed the process that allows me to contribute to a single organization that then carefully invests my contributions to very worthy needs across the community.
“Through my active involvement with the United Way, I know that they are diligent in assuring that there is value in the programs funded and that they follow up to make sure that the programs they invest in hit the mark. This chance to be involved with the campaign again provides another opportunity for me to give back to this community that has given my family and me so much through the years. It also provides an opportunity for me to work with my son Brent, who is this year’s United Way campaign chair.”
A search for a new executive director of the United Way of Clinton County Iowa is underway following the unexpected resignation of Greg Voss last month. Voss assumed the position earlier this year following Cheryl McCulloh’s retirement after many years.
Watch for more information regarding this year’s campaign, which will soon launch.
