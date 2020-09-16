CLINTON — All students in Clinton Community School District are eligible for free lunches beginning this week, Superintendent Gary DeLacy said Wednesday.
Schools didn’t spend all the money the federal government had budgeted for school lunch programs during the last school year and during the summer, so the National School Lunch Program will fund lunches for all students nationwide until the money runs out, or until the end of 2020, DeLacy told the school board Monday.
Breakfast will also be free, DeLacy said.
Free lunches are usually reserved for students in families that meet certain income guidelines. In 2019, students had to be within 185% of the federal poverty guidelines to qualify for reduced lunches and within 130% to qualify for free lunches, according to the USDA.
In Clinton, 52.9% of students — 1,744 out of a total enrollment of 3,294 — qualify for free or reduced lunch, according to the Iowa Department of Education.
Because of surplus money in the program, the Food and Nutrition Service is extending waivers for the Summer Food Service Program and Seamless Summer Option through the end of 2020, or until available funding runs out.
Over the past six months, schools have set up nearly 80,000 sites, handing out meals at a higher reimbursement rate than the traditional school year program. USDA has continuously recalculated remaining appropriated funds to determine how far into the future it can give waivers, it said.
Congress did not authorize enough funding for the entire 2020-2021 school year, according to the USDA. Reporting activities are delayed due to states’ responses to the pandemic, but based on April data FNS projects that it could offer this extension, contingent on funding, for the remainder of 2020.
Until this money is exhausted, USDA will provide free lunches to schools that applied, DeLacy said.
