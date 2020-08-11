CLINTON — All Clinton County towns were impacted by Monday’s storm, Clinton County Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Chance Kness confirmed Tuesday.
Some county roads were impassable Monday night, but almost all county roads were cleared as of Tuesday, Kness said. Kness urged caution for residents traveling on county roads.
“There is still a good amount of debris in and along the streets,“ Kness said. “If residents need to be on the roads they should drive slow and keep an eye out for work crews or for their neighbors working along the side of the road.”
Many areas in Clinton County are still without power, Kness reported as of about noon Tuesday. Clinton County Emergency Management is receiving updates from Alliant Energy, Kness added.
“They worked late into the night last night and are working very diligently again today to restore power,” Kness said Tuesday.
