CAMANCHE — “Our pizza is the best,” Joe Schilling says, without any sort of lack of confidence. “It’s better than everybody else’s.”
The pizza he’s referring to is that of Saint Giuseppe’s Heavenly Pizza, the new restaurant at 1546 S. Washington Blvd. in Camanche. It opened Friday and a very busy weekend followed, but the Schilling family that owns the restaurant experienced this success only after a very challenging journey, family members say.
They say the community has expressed its appreciation for the Shillings’ hard work after waiting patiently for the restaurant to open, but Christie Shilling, who started Saint Giuseppe’s with her husband about 25 years ago, says her family also had to wait.
Christie and her husband, Bobby, had already established four other Saint Giuseppe’s Heavenly Pizza locations, including those in East Moline, Illinois and Coal Valley, Illinois, then bought the building for the Camanche location a couple years ago and started its buildout.
It was during this time when Bobby became ill with abdominal cancer, yet the family continued working on the development of the restaurant. One of the last things that Bobby was able to do was put up the sign. He realized while he was doing so that he was no longer strong enough to continue working on the building. His siblings, however, came from as far as California and Wisconsin to help finish the project.
Bobby Shilling died in April 2021.
“It’s been a crazy couple of years,” Christie says. “A very difficult couple of years in trying to get this restaurant up and going, but we’re very blessed by the community. They’ve been so patient, and they’ve just been so happy that we’re there, and they’re really enjoying the pizza too.”
Joe attributes the uniqueness of the pizza to the homemade fermented dough used to make the crust and their homemade sauce that “has got a little bit of a kick to it.” Additionally, the Camanche location itself is special to Joe. Not only does he feel this way because it’s the first Saint Giuseppe’s to have all brand-new equipment, but because of the tough journey that led to this restaurant’s opening, all of its uncertainties, and the death of his father.
Joe speaks with certainty when affirming that his father would be proud of their accomplishment as well.
“Well, it’s even helped our family too,” Christie says. “Everybody’s working again.” By this, she refers to her daughter Sophia, 14, and sons Tony, 11, and Sam, 16, who are also doing their part by running the register, serving customers drinks, and cooking.
If the success of the business’s first weekend continues, Joe is already planning to possibly open another Saint Giuseppe’s location not too far away. In the meantime, the Shillings are getting used to their new place in Camanche.
“We’ve gotten better about answering all the phone calls,’ Joe says. “Our first night open we missed 100 phone calls. This past Saturday, I think we might have missed, you know, five or six phone calls.” In the near future, they plan to extend Saturday business hours to 9 p.m., but for now the restaurant is open from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The anniversary of Bobby Shilling’s death will come on April 6, but the Shillings do not plan to mourn. Instead, they will be closing the restaurant from April 1 to April 10 to allow the family to take a trip.
“We want to do something great to celebrate Dad,” Joe says. “I’m starting to realize more and more the importance of doing things as a family. We’re really looking forward to that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.