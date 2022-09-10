CLINTON – The time of the year for finding food trucks out around town is rapidly coming to an end, but not before “Food Truck Saturday” today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot next to NelsonCorp Field, where a lineup of food truck vendors will be operating.
Creative Catering Caravan will be among those setting up there today.
Owners Chris and Brittany Remrey aren’t quite yet making plans to call it quits for the season. Though they prefer to work when outdoor temperatures are above 40 degrees, Chris says, they’ll have their truck out as long as the weather is above freezing temperatures and conditions don’t pose any dangers to them or their customers. They may keep the truck operating well into December, in that case, and bring it out again around mid to late March.
The couple met while working at Hy-Vee about seven years ago. Four and a half years ago, they got married. Then, after investing numbers of years in the double digits at the grocery store after both had earned culinary degrees, they decided in 2020 that they would work for themselves. Primarily caterers, the food truck gets only about 25 percent of their time, but it’s been hugely successful regardless.
It’s also given them a few surprises along the way.
“Anything that can fall on a food truck,” Chris says, “will fall.”
The Remreys also were faced with initial and recurring expenses they hadn’t anticipated, such as those required to make sure everything is up to fire code. Consequently, a new hood and active fire suppression system were in order, along with yearly licensing costs.
With their particular license, the Remreys are able to cook everything from a raw state from there within the truck. Lately, they’ve been making birria quesa tacos, which have been very well received. A relatively new trend, the tacos are a variation of what’s traditionally a Mexican stew, but instead the Remreys use flavorful pork instead of meats traditionally used, and they serve it in the form of a taco with cheese, cilantro and other visually appealing and delicious ingredients at $4 a piece or three for $11.
“We love the local food truck people,” Chris says, who he describes as not being as competitive as might be expected. He says they’re great about helping each other out as a community, such as offering help when another vendor runs out of propane.
This supportive, fun atmosphere will be a part of today’s event, which was organized by Michelle Warner of D-lectable D-lites. Warner has organized a monthly event for food truck vendors to gather and give everyone in the community a chance to try numerous food items. Chris says it’s to have a carnival feel, with all of the trucks in a horseshoe shape around tents and tables for people to eat at if they chose not to take their food to go.
Other vendors expected to be at the event include B & T Smokin BBQ, D-lectable D-lites, Kelley Girls Woodfire Pizza, Mahala Sweet Treats, Mike’s Fun Foods, and B-Hive Treats.
