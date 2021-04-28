CLINTON — Julie Allesee resigned her seat on the Clinton City Council this week, just short of 10 years of service.
"I was hoping to make the full 10 years," Allesee said Wednesday.
Though her resignation letter to the Council didn't give a reason for her departure, Allesee said Wednesday that health issues forced her hand. "I hated to do it, but I hate to ... miss meetings too," Allesee said.
The councilwoman has been absent from the previous three meetings.
"I've worked with multiple councils and multiple mayors and city administrators," Allesee said. Department heads were always helpful when she had questions.
"It's been an enjoyable experience for me."
Allesee served as both Ward 1 and Ward 2 councilwoman during the last decade. She's grateful to the people who elected her each time, she said.
"I'll miss this," Allesee said, "but I believe it was time."
"She's been around for a long time and involved in many things, from the Convention and Visitors Bureau to the Chamber to numerous, numerous other things, Vision Iowa, all these good things that have transpired over the last 40 plus years," Councilman Sean Connell said during Tuesday's council meeting.
"She's made a much larger impact other than just being on the city council that a lot of people don't know," said Mayor Scott Maddasion.
The Council will officially honor Allesee for her service at a later date, said Councilman Bill Schemers.
Allesee has served as CVB Director and as president of the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce. She belongs to various clubs and organizations, she said, and hopes to continue participating with them.
"Clinton is my home," said Allesee. "I've always enjoyed the people."
"After much thought, I have decided to resign my position of 1st Ward Council for the City of Clinton effective April 24, 2021," Allesee's resignation letter says.
"I have enjoyed working with the Council(s) over the past 10 years and have watched Clinton begin to grow again to be a place where families can live, work and play enjoying the many amenities and upgrades that have occurred particularly, during the last Council.
"I want to take this opportunity to thank all of the Departments and, in particular, the City Clerk and City Administrator for all of their assistance when I have had a request that needed a response to one of my constituents.
"I am most grateful that I had the opportunity to serve the City of Clinton as Ward 2 and Ward 1 Council during my time as a member."
Allesee won the 2nd Ward seat in November of 2011 and took office in January 2012. She was elected to the 1st Ward seat in 2013 and in 2017.
