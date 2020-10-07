CLINTON — The National Alliance on Mental Illness will celebrate the National Day of Hope virtually this year.
Opening ceremonies begin at 10 a.m. Saturday on the NAMI Facebook page, the organization said.
At 10:30 a.m., NAMI groups across Iowa will begin their chosen activities and post photos of them on social media accounts with the hashtags #NAMIWalksIowa, #MentalHealthForAll and #NotAlone.
Closing ceremonies will begin at 4 p.m. on the NAMI Facebook page. Officials will announce winners for raffles, the T-shirt Quilt and hashtag contests.
Groups that post photos on their social media accounts of Day of Hope activities will be entered in a drawing to win $20 gift cards.
