CLINTON— The Alliant Energy M.L. Kapp Generation Station is set to be imploded this morning.
The M.L. Kapp Generating Station, located at 2001 Beaver Channel Parkway, is scheduled to be imploded between 10 a.m. and noon. Access to the M.L. Kapp site and surrounding areas will be limited for safety reasons.
A release from the Clinton Police Department states boat traffic on the Mississippi River will be diverted between 9 a.m. and noon. There will be a temporary flight restriction of one mile from the M.L. Kapp Generating Station. The restriction also applies to the use of unmanned aerial devices within the restricted area.
The road and river will be reopened once the implosion is completed. The Clinton Police Department will be assisted by the Clinton Fire Department, Camanche Police and Fire departments and Clinton County Emergency Management.
The closing of the 1940s-era facility was announced in 2018. M.L. Kapp operated in Clinton for over 70 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.