CLINTON — Alliant Energy officials said Tuesday morning that crews will be working for the next several days to rebuild the electrical system in the wake of Monday’s violent storms in Iowa. At this time, Alliant is not able to provide estimated times of restoration.
In a weather statement on its Facebook page, Alliant officials are telling customers:
- Stay away from downed power lines.
- Downed lines are most common after storms and high winds. If you are outside today, be alert for lines that may be hard to see in streams or puddles.
- Downed power lines can hurt or kill you, even if they do not spark, hum or "dance." Stay away from anything touching the line, such as a tree, fence, vehicle, etc. Call 911 and Alliant Energy to report it. Never touch someone being shocked by a downed line; you could be hurt or killed.
How power is restored after a storm
Power restoration follows a step-by-step process. After power is restored to essential services and facilities critical to public health and safety (like hospitals and nursing homes), crews focus next on repairing lines that will return service to the largest number of customers in the least amount of time.
Power is restored systematically to neighborhoods, industries and businesses and then to individual homes and small groups of customers.
The energy grid is highly interconnected. If you do not see crews in your neighborhood or on your streets, that does not mean that they are not working to restore power. Crews aiding the restoration effort will not stop working until the last customer who can receive power is restored.
Restoration updates as they become available will be made through Alliant's outage map at alliantenergy.com/outage.
Source: Alliant Energy Facebook page
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.