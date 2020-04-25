CLINTON — As these uncertain times continue amid the coronavirus pandemic, people across the Gateway area are struggling financially.
Paying for essentials such as an energy bill is becoming difficult, and for some, next to impossible. To help lessen the burden, there are programs available for those who qualify to get assistance paying these bills.
Earlier this week, Alliant Energy announced it is doing what it can for area customers.
Morgan Hawk, a communications representative for Alliant Energy, said they are doing whatever is possible – from maintaining service to creating payment plans – to assist their customers across Iowa.
“We are not disconnecting service or charging late fees for non-payment at this time,” Hawk told the Clinton Herald. “We are working with our customers to set up a payment plan through our My Account page and encouraging them to pay what they can.”
In addition to working with their customers on a case-by-case situation, Hawk said they are also encouraging people to look into the Home Care Energy Fund. Alliant Energy has contributed $2 million to this fund. Hawk said it is supported by Alliant Energy customers, employees, retirees, and shareowners and helps income-eligible customers pay their bills. Hawk said people just have to reach out to find out if they qualify.
“Customers may call 211 or contact their local community action agency to learn more about eligibility requirements and to apply for funding,” Hawk said.
Another solution to receive assistance is a federally funded program called the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP for short. Hawk said the application deadline for Iowa residents was pushed to May 31. She said if you were denied for this assistance before, you may be eligible due to new guidelines.
“They are now reviewing income guidelines as a forward-looking month,” Hawk said, “So if you didn’t qualify last month because of your income, you may now qualify by using next month’s projected income.”
Also, she mentioned that people can apply to both programs to receive help.
“Crisis funds are also now available and have been raised from 500 to 1,000 dollars per qualified household,” Hawk said. “Our customers can still apply for crisis funding even if you have already applied for or received LIHEAP benefits.”
Hawk mentioned people can visit their website to learn about energy saving tips. One example she gave was saving money while people are at home more because of the pandemic.
She said with more people working from home and their children doing distance learning, families as a whole are using more energy. She said doing things like cooking with microwaves, toaster ovens, and slowcookers are more energy-efficient and they use 50 percent less energy than full-size electric ovens.
Hawk said the most important thing is making sure Alliant Energy customers know there are options out there for them during these unprecedented times.
