CEDAR RAPIDS -- Alliant Energy is reminding customers about some common tips to keep warm during the below-zero temperatures.
Here are eight tips to stay safe:
- Make sure space heaters are properly vented and placed at least 3 feet away from other objects. Shut them off when you go to sleep or leave the area.
- Use a sturdy fireplace screen when operating a wood-burning stove or fireplace.
- Check furnace and water heater vents and keep them clear to prevent equipment malfunction or buildup of carbon monoxide. They may become blocked due to condensation caused by running overtime. Likewise, check your gas meter vents to ensure they haven’t become blocked by snow.
- Keep heating equipment in good working order. Don’t warm your car up in the garage. This could cause carbon monoxide to gather in your home.
- Have CO detectors on every floor of your home and test their batteries to ensure they are functioning. This is the only way to detect CO – a deadly, odorless, colorless and tasteless gas.
- Never use a portable generator inside the house or a closed garage.
- Never use a cooking stove or a grill, either gas or charcoal, to provide heat inside a home.
- Do not go near downed power lines. Call 1-800-ALLIANT (1-800-255-4268) to report them.
While Alliant Energy expects its natural gas and electric distribution systems to perform as normal during the colder weather, crews are always prepared to respond to any event that impacts energy services to its customers.
More safety information is available at www.alliantenergy.com/safety. If customers experience an outage, or would like to check on the status of an outage, they can visit www.alliantenergy.com/outage or call 1-800-ALLIANT (1-800-255-4268).
