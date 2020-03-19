MADISON, Wis. — Alliant Energy is temporarily suspending disconnections for all of Iowa and Wisconsin customers during the public health emergency related to the coronavirus outbreak, the company said in a press release Wednesday.
The company also plans to waive late fees in Iowa to help customers who are suffering financial hardships. Alliant will collaborate with partners and organizations in Wisconsin to offer a similar solution, the company said.
This temporary suspension complements the recent directive extending the winter moratorium for residential customers.
While the ongoing COVID-19 situation may create financial stress and difficulty for some customers, Alliant Energy encouragesn them to set up payment plans based on their ability to pay. This can be done online at the company’s new My Account site, which allows for fee-free credit card payments.
The site, alliantenergy.com/myaccount, and the company’s mobile app (compatible with Apple and Android devices), are available 24/7, and provide customers fast, reliable access to up-to-date account information as well as the opportunity to report outages.
Customers can also talk with local 211 community resource specialists via call, text or chat.
For more information about Alliant Energy, visit alliantenergy.com.
