Alliant prepares ground for substation

CLINTON — Heavy equipment moved into Liberty Square—the green space between Camanche and Liberty Avenues near Archer Daniels Midland—as Alliant Energy began ground preparation this week for construction of a new substation.
In September, the Clinton City Council sold the 3.31-acre property to Interstate Power and Light Co. for $371,621. The company's purchase agreement and landscape plan says it will put a chainlink fence around the substation and will surround it with trees.
“They’re going to put ... a lot more trees than normal because we asked them to,” said City Administrator Matt Brooke at the time.
The new substation is important to solve power issues to the west of Liberty Square, Brooke said. Closing on the property was set for January of 2021.
“We did put in the purchase agreement the end of January, but we’re striving to try to close it by the end of the year,” said Alliant’s Rick Kullander last year.
Dan Vander Vort, substation project specialist for Alliant, said in September that engineers had the project planned for 2022 or 2023.
“It’s largely being driven in collaboration with ITC and then also some railroad work in the area,” Vander Vort said. Alliant could move sooner if the needs of the customers warrant it, he said.
Brooke said in January that the project is in line with the 2002 plan for Liberty Square. Things that are vital to the city can be allowed in Liberty Square on a case-by-case basis, he said.
The substation will provide power that is so desperately needed in this area, said Brooke
Alliant Energy approached the city about this particular piece of ground in the first half of 2020, said Brooke in June of last year. “Power levels have increased so much. This is the best way to get a substation to this area," Brooke said.
