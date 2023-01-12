DES MOINES — The Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter is offering a free, 7-week virtual education series to kick off the new year.
The programs are available to help families facing Alzheimer’s or dementia understand what to expect so they can be prepared to meet the changes ahead. The topics covered will range from the warning signs to behavior changes to financial and legal considerations to new advancements in Alzheimer’s research.
The series will begin at noon Jan. 18 via Zoom and continue each Wednesday through March 1. The schedule of programs includes:
Jan. 18: Understanding Alzheimer’s & Dementia (30 minutes) and Dementia Friends with Megan Zimmerman (30 minutes)
Jan. 25: 10 Warning Signs (30 minutes) and Unlocking Brain Fitness: Keys to Dementia Prevention Program (30 minutes)
Feb. 1: Advancing the Science at Any Given Moment: The Latest in Dementia Research (Lisa Groon)
Feb. 8: Managing Money - A Caregivers Guide to Finances
Feb. 15: Effective Communication Strategies*
Feb. 22: Dementia Conversations*
March 1: Understanding & Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors*
The series is in partnership with AARP Iowa, LeadingAge Iowa, Dementia Friends and the Unlocking Brain Fitness: Keys to Dementia Prevention program. Programs with an asterisk are hosted by LeadingAge Iowa and will offer one contact hour for a $10 fee for healthcare professionals; otherwise, all programs are free for anyone to attend without receiving contact hours.
To learn more and register, visit the registration page or the Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter’s website at https://www.alz.org/iowa
