This column on the US Census Bureau’s American Community Survey originally ran in November 2016. I continue to receive two to three calls monthly from readers suspicious of this survey instrument. So I guess it’s time for a refresher on the topic. Keep reading for your re-education:
I receive scores of calls, visits, and emails every month, from folks who got a phone call or something in the mail. They wonder if what they got is a scam. And about 95 times out of 100, I can tell them, “yup, it’s a scam” and we go from there on what to do next.
But not everything is a scam. The American Community Survey is the number one thing people ask me about, which is not a scam. I get enough calls about the American Community Survey, I decided I need to educate readers on this topic.
Folks calling on this topic usually tell me something like this: ”I got this letter from the Census Bureau, wanting me to fill out this form. The form is really long, and they are asking me for a lot of personal information. Is this for real? Do I need to fill it out?”
The answers – yes and yes.
Here’s the history of the thing. The US Constitution in Article 1, Section 2, ordered a census or “enumeration” of the population every ten years. Since taxes and representation were based on population, the Constitution authors realized they needed an accurate count. The Constitution further authorized Congress to conduct the count “in such manner as they shall by Law direct.” Up until 1954, Congress passed legislation each ten years, setting up this decennial census. In 1954, Congress passed legislation, the “Census Act”, delegating the authority to set the manner of the census to the Secretary of Commerce.
Up until 2000, the Census Bureau used a “short-form” and a “long-form” sent to every household. Most households received the short form, which pretty much just collected information on numbers of people, their ages, and so forth. The long form collected a lot more information. In 2000, the Census Bureau discontinued the long form, and replaced it with the American Community Survey. This was done to allow the collection of continuous, “real-time” statistics, rather than waiting ten years for another census.
This is what the Census Bureau says about the American Community Survey.
“The American Community Survey helps local officials, community leaders and businesses understand the changes taking place in their communities. It is the premier source for detailed information about the American people and workforce.”
They further explain, the statistics developed from the survey are available to government, private industry, or anyone really, to allow better planning and understanding of our society. Notice I wrote, “the statistics” are available. All names, addresses, or other identifying information are stripped out of the statistics. The Census Bureau does not maintain any national database with names or addresses collected in the survey.
The Census Bureau website tells us, they send out 3.5 million surveys each year, to randomly selected addresses. The addresses are intended to be representative of geographic areas or neighborhood. You have a 480 to 1 chance in any given month of getting this survey. Those getting this survey first receive a pre-notice telling them to expect this survey. Then a couple of weeks later, the survey arrives by mail. You are encouraged to complete the survey online, but you can finish it by mail and send it back that way.
What happens if you ignore the survey? Then the Census Bureau will be a pest until you complete it. They will re-send the form. They will try to call you by phone. If all else fails, they will send out interviewers for personal contact. You are legally obligated to complete the survey. The Census Bureau compares it to things like jury duty, paying taxes, or getting a drivers license to drive. It’s a civic duty.
Many people calling me ask why the Census Bureau asks questions about the size of their house, their plumbing, their income, or their commute time. The Census Bureau website gives detailed explanations on why they ask the questions they do, and how they organize the statistics for use. I encourage you to visit their website at www.census.gov/programs-surveys/acs. Or just Google American Community Survey.
CHIPS IN YOUR MEDICARE CARD – NOT A THING
A reader reported this week receiving a call from someone claiming to work for Medicare. The caller said Medicare was preparing to send out new cards, with a computer chip embedded, and needed to verify the reader’s card number. Well, all this sounded plausible enough to our reader, so she provided her Medicare card number. Later, after further thought, it didn’t sound so plausible, so she called me. I had to tell her, the call was a fake and she fell for a trick.
Her story is another in a series of similar accounts we are hearing, of stepped up calls designed to coax Medicare numbers out of people. These deceptive calls can take on many different forms or guises, but the goal of all is to get that card number. Rather than me recite or record the various hoaxes and ruses these scammers use, all you need to remember is one thing – Medicare does not call you. Anyone calling you claiming to represent Medicare is a crook.
CONTACT SENIORS VS. CRIME
Let me know about scams, fraud, or other crookedness you run across. Most of what I learn, I learn from you. Contact me at Seniors vs. Crime, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, 242-9211, Ext. 4433, or email me at randymeier@gapa911.us
Randy Meier is the director of Seniors vs. Crime, which operates in conjunction with the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
