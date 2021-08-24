CLINTON — The American Countess will dock in Clinton early Wednesday, with 200 guests who will be on shore from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to Clinton Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Lesley Webster.
Local tours will take guests to five locations: the Sawmill Museum, the Clinton County Historical Society Museum, the Clinton County Courthouse and Law Center, de Immigrant windmill and the George Curtis Mansion.
A premium tour will also take guests to Moline, Illinois and Donahue, Iowa, with visits to the Deere-Wyman House and Cinnamon Ridge Farms.
Tour guides are Dave and Rita Sivright, Jennifer Graf, and Carrie Donaire. Kathy Klahn is serving as assistant event coordinator, Webster said.
While guests will be on shore at 8 a.m., the vessel is expected to arrive a few hours earlier, organizers said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.