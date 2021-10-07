CLINTON — The newest paddle-wheeler with American Queen Voyages stopped at Clinton on Wednesday, where passengers disembarked for bus tours of Clinton and Fulton, Illinois while residents photographed the cruise ship.
American Queen ships have stopped at Clinton for seven years, said Jennifer Graf while waiting for the ship Wednesday morning. Carrie Donaire was director of Clinton’s Convention and Visitor’s Bureau in 2014 when the American Queen first docked there.
The boat’s pilot at the time, Capt. Brent Willits, was a former Clinton resident and contacted Kathy Klahn, his former banker, about making Clinton a stop for the cruiseline. Klahn was the only person in the area that Willits knew how to get hold of, he said in a 2014 interview.
“He was the original one that called me,” Klahn said Wednesday. “I used to work at the bank in Camanche, and I gave him his first car loan.”
Klahn contacted the Chamber of Commerce and the Convention and Visitors Bureau to put together a tour so that Willits could get Clinton on the list of stops for American Queen ships.
The ships didn’t sail during 2020 and the COVID pandemic, and in 2021 they require masks and COVID testing, but they’ve returned to the Mississippi River and to Clinton this summer and fall.
“Each time is a work in progress,” said Graf.
CVB brings in the same pianist, Riley Horton, to play piano on the riverfront as passengers disembark. It prepares a tour of historical sites which passengers visit on American Queen Steamboat Company buses with local tour guides.
“A lot of people who take these tours are interested in historical stuff,” said Graf. The first year American Queen ships docked at Clinton, passengers visited the Clinton County Courthouse, said Graf, and recently the company asked that the courthouse be put back on the tour.
The Curtis Mansion, the Sawmill Museum and the Clinton County Historical Society Museum are other Clinton stops. In Fulton, passengers visit the Windmill Cultural Center.
CVB Director Lesley Webster and volunteers greeted American Countess passengers as they left the ship. Passengers who have trouble walking distances or up hills rode in golf carts to the tour buses.
Lainie Raasch and Linda Shaff drove the buses while Graf and Dave and Rita Sivright read a script describing historical Clinton.
“Passengers love this stop,” said Dave Sivright. The tour director wasn’t allowed to speak with the media, but she told Sivright that passengers love Clinton and Fulton, he said. The tour is well done and the residents are friendly.
Suzanne Martinez stood near the ship’s gangplank and held a sign to welcome American Countess passengers Wednesday. Martinez lives in Florida during the winter, but in the summer she makes her home in Cordova, Illinois and greets riverboats when they make a stop within driving distance.
The American Countess is a paddle-wheeler of contemporary design, hosting up to 245 guests, American Queen Steamboat Company says. It features four decks, including a sun deck, and 123 staterooms.
The American Countess is on a 9-day journey from Alton, Illinois to Red Wing, Minnesota. Cost of the 9-day journey, or the cruise from Red Wing to Alton, starts at $2,600.
